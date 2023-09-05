Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 244 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,653,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,202,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.81. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.