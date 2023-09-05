Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

