Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.02 million. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR1.54-1.57 EPS.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

