NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,284 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.83% of NiSource worth $95,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Down 0.7 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

