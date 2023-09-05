NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $524.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.60 and its 200 day moving average is $496.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

