NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $260.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.