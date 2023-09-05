NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $260.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $262.62.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks Priced Dirt Cheap
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Disney’s Return To High Margins May Be Your Easiest Win This year
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Anthropic Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.