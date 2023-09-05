NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

