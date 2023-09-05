NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
