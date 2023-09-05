NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

