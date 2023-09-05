NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

