NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

EL opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

