NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

