NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,195,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $281.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day moving average is $276.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

