NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,881,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,593,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

