NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,971 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,614 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

