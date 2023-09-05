NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

