NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

