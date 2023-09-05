NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

