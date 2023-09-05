NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.