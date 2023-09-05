NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 337.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.