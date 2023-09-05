NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

