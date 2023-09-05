NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 8,796 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

