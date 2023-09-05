NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

