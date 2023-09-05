NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.