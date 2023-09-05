NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

