NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

