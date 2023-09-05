NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.45.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

