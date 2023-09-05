NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in NetEase by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.