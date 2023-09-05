NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

NEO opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

