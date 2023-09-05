Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 19,154 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.