Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,389,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after buying an additional 10,402,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Gerdau by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

