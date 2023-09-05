Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.