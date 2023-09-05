Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

