Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 128,399 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,526 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 71.39%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

