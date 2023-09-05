National Beverage (FIZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

National Beverage Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

