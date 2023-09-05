National Beverage (FIZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.
National Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $55.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FIZZ
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks Priced Dirt Cheap
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Disney’s Return To High Margins May Be Your Easiest Win This year
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Anthropic Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.