National Beverage (FIZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

