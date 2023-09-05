M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,192 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,017,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Range Resources by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 802,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

