M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,415 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

