M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 177,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 93,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 977,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

