M&T Bank Corp Purchases 754 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

