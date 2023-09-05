M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,118 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Report on DTM

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.