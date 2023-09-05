M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.