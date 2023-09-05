M&T Bank Corp Has $374,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

