M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

