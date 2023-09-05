M&T Bank Corp Buys New Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Valaris by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,621,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 1.3 %

VAL stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Insider Activity at Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

