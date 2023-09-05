Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Morningstar worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.63 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $259.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $700,448.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,082,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,422,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,257,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,239 shares of company stock worth $36,456,479. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

