Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Model N has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

