Mizuho Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $56.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.