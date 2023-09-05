MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $682,955.94

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $51.33 million and $682,955.94 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.49 or 0.00044640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,757.80 or 1.00056500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.40680956 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $679,275.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

