Methanex’s (MEOH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

